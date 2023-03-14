Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Are Seeing Each Other

The world was devastated in 2021 when we learned that Shawn and Camila Cabello called it quits after two years of dating. Since then, Mendes has kept his romantic life low-key until recently when rumours were swirling that he was dating 51-year-old Dr. Jocelyn Miranda as a pic of them appeared. The pair insisted that they were never dating.

A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple of weeks ago and were cute together. Shawn is happy.”

On Thursday (09.03.23), Shawn and Sabrina were reportedly spotting leaving Miley Cyrus’ release party for her latest studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ in Beverly Hills together.

Sabrina is an actress appearing in shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She got her start starring in the Disney Channel comedy series Girl Meets World; and in 2016, she appeared in a television movie, Adventures in Babysitting, for the network.