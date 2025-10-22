Lewis Capaldi Wants an Invite to Taylor & Travis’s Wedding — and He’s Bringing Fish to the Table

Because who needs champagne when you can have cod and charisma? 🐟💍

Lewis Capaldi really wants a seat at the wedding of the decade — and he’s not above a little seafood bribery to get it.

The “Opalite” singer has offered to supply “the freshest fish” from his dad’s fishmonger business if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will send him an invite. Not necessarily for the full-day affair, mind you — Lewis says he’d even settle for “the evening bit.”

Honestly, it’s a pretty solid offer. Who could resist a romantic dinner featuring Scottish-caught salmon, a couple of NFL Super Bowl rings glinting under the candlelight, and a little “Love Story” playing in the background?

A-List Guests Are Already Lining Up

Ever since Taylor, 35, and Travis, 36, announced their engagement on August 26, celebrities have been throwing themselves at the chance to join the guest list.

Mark Ronson has offered to DJ, Foreigner wants to be the wedding band (cue “I Wanna Know What Love Is”), Jimmy Fallon volunteered as the comedian, Buddy “Cake Boss” Valastro offered to bake the cake, and Martha Stewart — naturally — put her name in to plan the whole thing.

Basically, this wedding could double as a Grammys after-party meets a Food Network special.

Capaldi’s Fishy Strategy Might Actually Work

If there’s one thing Taylor loves, it’s a loyal friend with a sense of humour — and Capaldi’s got both in spades. Plus, who doesn’t want to say their wedding menu was “locally sourced from Lewis Capaldi’s dad”?

Either way, if this works, expect every future celebrity wedding invite to come with a side of shrimp cocktail.