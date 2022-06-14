‘Lightyear’ Will Not Play In 14 Country Due To Same Sex Couple!

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ will not be seen in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries as Disney was unable to obtain permission to the show the film.

The animated film appeared unlikely to open in China, the world’s largest movie market.

The animated film depicts a same-sex couple who share a brief kiss, which prompted the United Arab Emirates to ban the film.

The United Arab Emirates said the couple’s relationship violated the country’s media content standards. Homosexuality is considered criminal in many Middle Eastern countries.

A “Lightyear” producer told Reuters that authorities in China had asked for cuts to the movie, which Disney declined to make, and she assumed the movie would not open there either.

“Lightyear” is a prequel to Pixar’s acclaimed “Toy Story” franchise. Chris Evans voices the lead character, Buzz Lightyear, a legendary space ranger.

“Lightyear” is set to debut in theatres in the United States and Canada on Friday.