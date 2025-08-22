Lil Nas X Arrested After Nearly Naked Cowboy Boot Stroll in LA
Lil Nas X found himself in a bit of trouble early Friday after what can only be described as a cowboy-meets-Calvin-Klein moment on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles.
According to the LAPD, officers were called when the 25-year-old “charged” towards them. First stop: the hospital, where cops suspected a possible overdose. After a few hours, he was cleared, released, and then promptly re-booked for “misdemeanour obstructing an officer.”
Translation: he gave the police a hard time while rocking cowboy boots and underwear — which, honestly, feels very on brand.
The Cowboy Boots Were the Real Star
TMZ wasted no time dropping footage of Lil Nas parading down the street in nothing but tighty-whities and white cowboy boots.
Some celebs go incognito in hoodies and sunglasses. Lil Nas? He goes full Macho Man Barbie Ken meets Calgary Stampede afterparty.
From Grammys to Jail Cell
Lil Nas X shot to fame in 2019 when Old Town Road became the longest-running number-one in U.S. history, snagging him two Grammys alongside Billy Ray Cyrus.
But this week’s headlines swapped “chart-topping” for “cop-stopping,” and instead of red carpets, he got hospital wristbands and a holding cell.
Still, if anyone can turn a mugshot into an album cover, it’s Lil Nas X.
