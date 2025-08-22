Listen Live

Lil Nas X Arrested After Nearly Naked Cowboy Boot Stroll in LA

Published August 22, 2025
By Charlie

Lil Nas X found himself in a bit of trouble early Friday after what can only be described as a cowboy-meets-Calvin-Klein moment on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles.

According to the LAPD, officers were called when the 25-year-old “charged” towards them. First stop: the hospital, where cops suspected a possible overdose. After a few hours, he was cleared, released, and then promptly re-booked for “misdemeanour obstructing an officer.”

Translation: he gave the police a hard time while rocking cowboy boots and underwear — which, honestly, feels very on brand.

The Cowboy Boots Were the Real Star

TMZ wasted no time dropping footage of Lil Nas parading down the street in nothing but tighty-whities and white cowboy boots.

Some celebs go incognito in hoodies and sunglasses. Lil Nas? He goes full Macho Man Barbie Ken meets Calgary Stampede afterparty.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Hospitalized After Losing Control of One Side of His Face

From Grammys to Jail Cell

Lil Nas X shot to fame in 2019 when Old Town Road became the longest-running number-one in U.S. history, snagging him two Grammys alongside Billy Ray Cyrus.

But this week’s headlines swapped “chart-topping” for “cop-stopping,” and instead of red carpets, he got hospital wristbands and a holding cell.

Still, if anyone can turn a mugshot into an album cover, it’s Lil Nas X.

