Lil Nas X Hospitalized After Losing Control of One Side of His Face

Lil Nas X has revealed he's dealing with a pretty scary health issue — partial facial paralysis.

The 26-year-old rapper and internet icon posted a series of videos from a hospital bed on Monday, sharing that he’s lost control of the right side of his face. In one clip, he tries to smile… but only half of his face gets the memo. “This is me doing a full smile right now by the way,” he says in the video, adding with his signature humour, “It’s like, what the f**k? I can’t even laugh right, bro.”

He didn’t share what caused the condition, but facial paralysis can have a bunch of different triggers — some temporary, others more serious.

Lil Nas X isn’t the first celeb to go through this. Justin Bieber took a break from touring in 2022 after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which also left him unable to move half of his face.

No official diagnosis yet for Lil Nas X, but fans are already flooding social media with love and support. Here’s hoping he’s back to flashing that full iconic smile soon.

Wishing him a speedy recovery — and some laughs he can enjoy. 💛