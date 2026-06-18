Lil Nas X Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis and Recovery Journey

Lil Nas X is speaking publicly about his mental health after revealing he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The 27-year-old artist shared the news on Instagram, explaining that he spent several months in rehab following a highly publicized incident in Los Angeles in August 2025.

According to Nas, he has since been focusing on his recovery, spending time with family in Atlanta and friends in Los Angeles while working to stay grounded and prioritize his well-being.

"On a serious note, I'm doing much better," he told fans. "I'm feeling better, I'm creating freely, and there's less fear in my heart."

The rapper admitted he was initially hesitant to discuss his diagnosis publicly but ultimately decided to share his experience as part of his recovery journey.

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Following the 2025 incident, Nas faced charges related to resisting arrest and causing injury to a police officer. Under the terms of an agreement, those charges are expected to be dismissed if he continues treatment and remains law-abiding over the next two years.

The Grammy-winning artist also reassured fans that he's back to making music.

Nas revealed that he's been working on new material and is excited about what's ahead. The rapper has not released a studio album since Montero in 2021, making the announcement particularly exciting for fans eager for new music.

He ended his message by thanking supporters for standing by him during a difficult period and said he hopes to continue making both his fans and himself proud.

While the road hasn't been easy, Nas says he's focused on healing, creating and embracing this next chapter of his life.