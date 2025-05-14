Lilly Singh Joins Ownership Group of WNBA's Toronto Tempo — And She's Bringing the Hype

Scarborough-born entertainer Lilly Singh is returning to her roots in a big way—by joining the ownership group of Canada’s first WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo. But Singh isn’t just investing behind the scenes—she’s also taking on the spirited role of Chief Hype Officer for the franchise.

The actor, comedian, and former late-night talk show host shared that her decision to get involved was driven by a love for her hometown and a strong belief in the transformative power of team sports, particularly for young girls and women.

More Than Just a Title

As Chief Hype Officer, Singh’s responsibilities go beyond promotional appearances. The role involves leading the charge on in-game rituals, energizing fans, and helping build a strong, inclusive basketball culture both in Toronto and across the country. In short, she’s tasked with keeping the vibe alive, on and off the court.

“I want every little girl watching to feel like she belongs in the spotlight—whether that’s on the court, in the boardroom, or the stands,” Singh said in a statement.

Celebrity Power Behind the Tempo

Singh joins a growing roster of high-profile stakeholders helping to bring the Toronto Tempo to life. Tennis icon and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams was previously announced as a fellow part-owner, signalling that the team is not only backed by star power but also has a clear mission to elevate women’s sports in Canada.

The Tempo is set to begin play in 2026, with home games to be held at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum. To grow the game across the country, the team also plans to host regular-season matchups in cities beyond Toronto.

A New Era for Women’s Basketball in Canada

The launch of the Toronto Tempo represents a major milestone for professional women’s sports in Canada. With advocates like Singh at the helm, the franchise seems poised to make an impact far beyond the hardwood.

Whether you’re a longtime WNBA fan or new to the game, one thing’s certain: with Lilly Singh as Chief Hype Officer, the energy at Tempo games is sure to be electric.