Toronto Tempo Teams Up with Sephora Canada

When the Toronto Tempo hits the court for their highly anticipated debut, they’ll be sporting more than just basketball talent—they’ll be rocking the Sephora Canada logo front and centre on their jerseys.

In a groundbreaking announcement, the Toronto Tempo, Canada’s first Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) team, revealed that Sephora Canada is their first official sponsor. The beauty retailer has signed on as a founding partner and the team’s official beauty partner.

Beauty Meets Basketball

This partnership isn’t just about logo placement. Sephora Canada and the Toronto Tempo are planning to collaborate on a series of exciting initiatives, including marketing campaigns, retail activations, and in-arena programming designed to connect with fans and elevate both sports and beauty.

The Toronto Tempo, introduced last year as the WNBA’s 14th franchise, marks a historic moment for the league, as it ventures outside of the U.S. for the first time. The team is set to make their official debut in the 2026 season, playing at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum, solidifying its place in the rapidly growing professional women’s sports scene in Canada.

A Win for Women’s Sports

This partnership represents more than a business deal; it’s a testament to the increasing support for women’s professional sports in Canada.

With Sephora Canada’s backing, the Toronto Tempo has the potential to set a new standard for sponsorships in the WNBA and beyond, blending the worlds of athletics and beauty in a way that celebrates empowerment and diversity.

As the countdown to the 2026 season begins, one thing is clear: the Toronto Tempo and Sephora Canada are already making waves, proving that when beauty and basketball join forces, it’s a winning combination.