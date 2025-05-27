Listen Live

Lilo & Stitch Crushes the Box Office — And Even Outruns Tom Cruise

TV & Movies | What's Trending
Published May 27, 2025
By Charlie

Stitch just pulled off his Mission: Impossible — and it involved beating Tom Cruise at the box office.

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch dominated this Memorial Day weekend, pulling in a staggering $145.5 million in North America alone, making it the second biggest domestic debut of the year, just behind A Minecraft Movie. Talk about Ohana and a whole lot of popcorn sales.

Stitch vs. Cruise: Who Ran Faster?

Tom Cruise’s final run as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning still did some serious damage, earning a franchise-best $63 million through Sunday. But even with the stunts, explosions, and Cruise doing Cruise things, it wasn’t enough to keep up with everyone’s favourite blue alien.

Not only did Lilo & Stitch beat Top Gun: Maverick’s Memorial Day weekend record, but globally, it’s already crossed the $300 million mark. Not bad for a six-legged misfit from outer space.

RELATED: It’s Going to Be A Fantastic Summer at the Movies

The Rest of the Pack

Here’s how the top five shook out this long weekend, according to studio estimates:

  1. Lilo & Stitch – $145.5 million
  2. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $63 million
  3. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $19.7 million
  4. Thunderbolts – $9.2 million
  5. Sinners – $8.8 million

With Cruise wrapping up nearly three decades of spy action and Stitch kicking off a new chapter for nostalgic millennials (and their kids), this weekend was a mix of farewell tours and fresh starts — and a reminder that aliens with attitude still have box office power.

