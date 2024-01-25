Lindsay Lohan and Netflix are spending Christmas together again

Netflix has announced Lohan will star in the upcoming holiday movie, “Our Little Secret,” following the 2022 comedy, “Falling For Christmas.”

“Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings,” the movie’s press release reads.

The movie is shooting now and will also star Kristin Chenowith, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, and Tim Meadows.

“Our Little Secret” is the second production in a two-picture deal Lohan signed with Netflix, along with “Falling For Christmas.”

“We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her,” Netflix’s director of independent film, Christina Rogers said.

There is no release date for “Our Little Secret” yet. However, the Lohan-starring “Irish Wish” will hit Netflix on March 15.