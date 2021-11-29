Lindsay Lohan Announces She Is Engaged
She announced to fan in a sweet Instagram post!
On Sunday we all got the exciting news that Lindsay Lohan is Engaged to boyfriend Bader Shammas!
Lohan, now 35, is best known for her stellar performances in “The Parent Trap,” in which she played identical twins, and the teen comedy “Mean Girls.”
Once a fixture of the tabloid media, she had several prominent legal and personal struggles about a decade ago, but she has had a lower public profile in recent years. She still has an Instagram following of 9.7 million people, while Shammas has a private profile with just under 600 followers.