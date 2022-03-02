Lindsay Lohan Scores Multi-film Deal With Netflix

It was already revealed that Lohan would star in an upcoming holiday film for Netflix, and now the streaming service announced they’ve inked a deal with the “Mean Girls” star to make multiple movies.

Details of the two movies have not yet been made public, but they’ll reportedly be available for all 222 million Netflix subscribers when they hit the streaming service.

This exposure could catapult Lohan back onto the A-list after her personal life overshadowed her film career over the past decade.

Lohan was one of America’s most famous child stars, with lead roles in “The Parent Trap” and “Mean Girls” before she suffered from drug and alcohol addictions that landed her both in prison and rehab.

But things have been looking up for Lohan! Last November, the star became engaged to her boyfriend of two years, financier Bader Shammas, and her professional life is now blossoming!

Photo Credit: Facebook/Lindsay Lohan