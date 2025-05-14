‘The Lion King’ to Wrap Up Toronto Run in August — Sooner Than Expected

Mirvish Productions has announced that The Lion King, the iconic stage adaptation of the beloved 1994 Disney film, will play its final Toronto performance on August 30, 2025, at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

The production opened in November to great fanfare and critical acclaim but will conclude its run less than a year later.

While it’s a shorter stint than initially anticipated, the decision to end the show this summer was strategic. According to Mirvish’s director of sales, producers chose to close the show “on a high note” rather than gamble with the uncertainties of the coming season, including shifts in travel patterns, economic conditions, and competing events.

A Canadian Production with High Hopes

The Toronto staging of The Lion King featured a largely Canadian cast and crew, and was housed in the Princess of Wales Theatre — a venue synonymous with world-class musicals. Before its debut, David Mirvish himself expressed hope that the show might run for a couple of years. At the time, he projected the production would break even after 26 to 36 weeks.

By closing night, the musical will have exceeded that target with 43 weeks of performances and 345 shows, drawing in more than 250,000 theatre-goers.

This marks the second major run of The Lion King in Toronto. The first was from 2000 to 2004, and since then, several touring versions have graced local stages. Despite its enduring popularity, even Broadway-calibre productions face real-world logistical and financial constraints.

TIFF Timing Plays a Role

The timing of the closure is notable, as it comes just ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which takes over key venues downtown, including the Princess of Wales Theatre. TIFF 2025 is set to run from September 4 to 14, so the transition will be seamless.

Behind the Scenes: A Fun Bit of Toronto Theatre Trivia

In a uniquely Toronto twist, Mirvish Productions rented out a former Catholic school in the city last fall to serve as a rehearsal and staging space for the sprawling cast, crew, and elaborate costumes. The choice came out of necessity — no existing rehearsal venue in the city was large enough to accommodate the production’s demands.

Final Curtain Call

If you’ve been meaning to catch The Lion King live in Toronto, now’s your chance — and time is running out. Whether it’s your first time seeing the show or a return trip with the family, the production promises a visually stunning and emotionally rich experience.

Tickets are still available for remaining performances through the Mirvish website.