Cheers to Love: A Liquor Store Wedding Chapel Opens in New Orleans

New Orleans just raised the bar—literally—on quirky wedding venues. Chuck’s, a local liquor store, has opened Chuck’s Chapel, the world’s first wedding chapel located inside a liquor store. This unique spot combines “I do” with DIY cocktails, offering a truly one-of-a-kind experience for adventurous couples.

The chapel features a small stage, a few church pews, and even a stained-glass window for that touch of traditional charm. But this is no ordinary aisle—it's a literal store aisle, right beside the refrigerated section stocked with 40s. Yes, you can grab a cold one while you tie the knot!

Love on Tap: The First Couple to Say “I Do”

Chuck’s Chapel hosted its first wedding last weekend, officiated by none other than an Elvis impersonator (because why not?). The groom said he and his bride were drawn to the idea because of their mutual love of drinking. Talk about a match made in… well, Chuck’s!

For couples looking to follow in their footsteps, wedding packages start at $500. The store also offers a tasting room that can accommodate a small reception for up to 20 guests. Bonus: You’re likely to score a great deal on booze for the celebration.

Whether you’re into unconventional nuptials or just love the idea of combining matrimony and martinis, Chuck’s Chapel proves that New Orleans never runs out of creative ways to celebrate love.

Would you get married in a liquor store, or is this taking spontaneity a sip too far? Let us know in the comments!