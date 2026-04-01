Lisa Is Taking Over Vegas… and Honestly, It’s About Time 💃🎰

Vegas, prepare yourself. The desert is about to get a serious K-pop glow-up.

Lisa just dropped a major announcement: she’s heading to the Las Vegas Strip for her first-ever residency, and it’s got a name that screams main character energy… “Viva La Lisa.”

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A First for K-Pop 👑

This isn’t just another residency, it’s a history-making moment. Lisa is officially the first K-pop artist ever to headline a residency on the Strip. Casual.

She’ll be lighting up The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with four shows in November:

November 13

November 14

November 27

November 28

So yes, Vegas is about to be fully booked with Blinks and sparkle.

From BLACKPINK to Solo Queen 🎤

Lisa first took over the world as part of Blackpink, and then said, “Actually, I’ll just dominate solo too.”

With over 100 million Instagram followers and trophy wins at both the MTV VMAs and EMAs, she’s not just entering Vegas… she’s strutting in like she owns the place.

Tickets (aka Your New Financial Responsibility 💸)

Presale: April 22

General sale: April 23

If you’ve ever considered a spontaneous Vegas trip… this might be your sign.

Because let’s be honest, what happens in Vegas usually stays in Vegas… but this? This is going straight to your Instagram story.