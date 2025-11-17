Live Music Is Officially the World’s Favourite Form of Entertainment 🎤🌎✨

Ever wonder why the phones explode every time we give away concert tickets? Well… science (okay, Live Nation) has the answer.

A massive new poll has found that live music is the world’s favourite way to be entertained — beating out movies, live sports, streaming, and literally everything else we do to avoid folding laundry.

🎶 If You Could Only Choose ONE…

People were asked:

If you could only experience one type of entertainment for the rest of your life, what would it be?

The options:

Live music

Movies

Live sports

And the winner?

Live music — with 39% of the vote.

TWICE as many people chose concerts over movies.

Sorry, Hollywood, Beyoncé wins again.

😏 And Here’s the Spicy Part…

A bold 70% of people said they’d rather go see their favourite artist than “get lucky” that night.

Concert > romance.

Honestly? Relatable.

👀 Real Life > Virtual Anything

The study also found:

93% of music fans prefer in-person concerts over virtual or livestreamed ones

of music fans prefer in-person concerts over virtual or livestreamed ones 80% would rather spend money on experiences than on more “stuff”

(Translation: Take your money, buy the concert ticket, and deal with the credit card bill later. It’s the millennial way.)