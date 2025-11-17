Live Music Is Officially the World’s Favourite Form of Entertainment 🎤🌎✨
Ever wonder why the phones explode every time we give away concert tickets? Well… science (okay, Live Nation) has the answer.
A massive new poll has found that live music is the world’s favourite way to be entertained — beating out movies, live sports, streaming, and literally everything else we do to avoid folding laundry.
RELATED: WOULD YOU RATHER GET A LIFETIME 99% DISCOUNT ON CONCERTS, GAS, OR LUXURY GOODS?
🎶 If You Could Only Choose ONE…
People were asked:
If you could only experience one type of entertainment for the rest of your life, what would it be?
The options:
- Live music
- Movies
- Live sports
And the winner?
Live music — with 39% of the vote.
TWICE as many people chose concerts over movies.
Sorry, Hollywood, Beyoncé wins again.
😏 And Here’s the Spicy Part…
A bold 70% of people said they’d rather go see their favourite artist than “get lucky” that night.
Concert > romance.
Honestly? Relatable.
👀 Real Life > Virtual Anything
The study also found:
- 93% of music fans prefer in-person concerts over virtual or livestreamed ones
- 80% would rather spend money on experiences than on more “stuff”
(Translation: Take your money, buy the concert ticket, and deal with the credit card bill later. It’s the millennial way.)
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.