Live With Kelly Ripa And Husband Mark Consuelos Is Annoying

It's a little cheesy!

By Dirt/Divas

Critics are calling ‘LIVE’ now irritating!

After Ryan Seacrest left the show earlier this morning, Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos stepped in.

Ryan Seacrest Is Leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

While Kelly and Mark say they are enjoying working together, critics are calling the showing “nauseating” with one critic predicting that the show will get cancelled.

‘Kelly and Mark are certainly not going to change the recipe for success’ says a rep from the show.  Time will tell if people can stomach the cuteness!

