Living Near a Golf Course? It Might Come With a Hidden Health Risk

Those lush green fairways might be easy on the eyes, but a new study suggests they could come with an unexpected cost to your health.

According to recent research, people who live close to golf courses may face a higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, a progressive condition that affects movement and, in later stages, cognitive function.

What’s the Link?

The main suspect: pesticides.

Golf courses are known for their pristine, perfectly manicured appearance, and that often requires heavy use of pesticides and herbicides. The study found that residents living near these greens had a greater chance of developing Parkinson’s than those living farther away.

This isn’t the first time pesticides have been connected to Parkinson’s. Previous research has already flagged regular exposure, whether at work or in residential areas, as a potential environmental trigger for the disease.

What Is Parkinson’s, Exactly?

Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that gradually affects the brain’s ability to control movement. Early symptoms include tremors and stiffness, but it can evolve to affect balance, speech, and even memory.

While genetics plays a role, environmental exposure to toxins like certain pesticides has long been seen as a major risk factor.

RELATED: Golfing Terms Fans Aren’t Sure Of

Should You Be Concerned?

The study doesn’t mean you need to pack up and move tomorrow, but experts say it does raise important questions about long-term pesticide exposure in residential areas.

More research is needed to fully understand the connection, but scientists already agree that limiting our exposure to these chemicals is a smart move. That could mean:

Avoiding direct contact with treated lawns

Using eco-friendly pest control methods

Advocating for reduced pesticide use in public spaces

Bottom Line

While golf courses might look serene, what’s used to keep them that way may pose a risk to nearby residents. As science digs deeper into environmental links to Parkinson’s, keeping your distance — or at least staying informed — might just be a hole-in-one for your health.