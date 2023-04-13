Lizzo Loves Nickelback!

As Nickelback prepare to hit the road this year on their upcoming Get Rollin’ summer tour kicking off on June 12, they’re reminding their followers that Lizzo is a big fan.

In a resurfaced video featuring Lizzo, shared by CBC Music’s Jam or Not Jam in 2020, the “Truth Hurts” singer says that Nickelback gets “too much s***,” while singing along to their 2001 hit “How You Remind Me.”

As she bops along, Lizzo, an avid Rock fan, says Nickelback’s song is definitely a jam, while offering even more praise as the song progresses, especially “that beat drop out, bi***!”

Nickelback chose to share the clip as a teaser to remind fans of their upcoming tour dates, even inviting Lizzo to the show in the Houston, TX area when they roll through on July 23. “Thank you [Lizzo] for the kind words,” the band said. “Open invite any show any time… maybe see you in Houston this summer?”

Nickelback’s North American Get Rollin’ Tour will hit 38 cities across three months, including stops in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Nashville, and Boots and Hearts!