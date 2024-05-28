Lizzo Speaks Out After Being Name Dropped In South Park Episode

In the latest episode of South Park: The End Of Obesity, Sharon and Sheila are discussing the “amazing” new drugs that Sharon has been taking to manage her weight. But since her insurance only covers weight loss drugs for those with diabetes, Sharon reveals “there’s a whole new obesity drug for those of us who can’t afford Ozempic and Mounjaro.”

The scene then transitions into a fake commercial advertising “Lizzo,” a drug that “makes you feel good about your weight, and it costs 90% less than Ozempic.”

“In case studies, 70% of patients on Lizzo no longer cared how much they weighed,” the fake commercial’s narrator said.

Lizzo has long advocated for body positivity and spoken out about the body shaming she faces on social media.

Lizzo posted a live reaction video on Instagram…In her reaction video, Lizzo said, “that’s crazy, I just feel like damn, I’m really that b***h.”