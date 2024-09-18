Logan Paul and MrBeast Launch Healthier Alternative to Lunchables

YouTube stars Logan Paul, MrBeast, and KSI have teamed up to launch a new lunch brand, Lunchly, which they claim is a healthier alternative to the popular Kraft Heinz Lunchables. The trio is marketing Lunchly as a "better-for-you" option for both kids and adults, offering improved nutritional value without sacrificing convenience.

It's got to be healthier than the Mr. Beast Chocolate bars that retail for $3 each...

What’s on the Menu?

Lunchly offers three main products:

Turkey and Cheese Crackers

Nacho Chips and Salsa

Pizza

Each meal comes with a Prime sports drink (created by Paul and KSI) and a MrBeast Feastables candy bar, made with rice puffs for added crunch.

A Healthier Twist on the Classic

Lunchly claims to outperform its Lunchables counterpart in both calorie count and sugar content. For example:

The Nacho Chips and Salsa have 10 grams of sugar compared to Lunchables’ 22 grams, and 90 fewer calories (360 vs. 450).

have 10 grams of sugar compared to Lunchables’ 22 grams, and 90 fewer calories (360 vs. 450). The Turkey Stack 'Ems contain just 7 grams of sugar compared to 21 in Lunchables, with a total of 230 calories, which is lower than the 310 found in Lunchables.

contain just 7 grams of sugar compared to 21 in Lunchables, with a total of 230 calories, which is lower than the 310 found in Lunchables. The Pizza option has 12 grams of sugar (compared to Lunchables' 20 grams) and a slightly lower calorie count, at 360 compared to Lunchables’ 390.

Despite these improvements, it’s important to note that the meals still contain processed ingredients, like vegetable and canola oils in the nachos and cornstarch-based cheese.

The Health Debate About Processed Foods

While Lunchly boasts lower sugar and calorie content, the fact that it’s still a processed food raises concerns. Multiple studies have shown a correlation between the consumption of processed foods and an increased risk of health issues. A recent report found that individuals who consumed high amounts of processed foods had a 4% higher risk of dying from all causes and were 9% more likely to die from neurodegenerative diseases.

Another study highlighted that people who ate 10% more processed foods than others faced a 23% higher risk of head and neck cancer. So, while Lunchly might be a "healthier" option compared to Lunchables, it’s still worth considering the long-term impacts of processed foods.

Smaller Portions, Same Convenience

Lunchly’s Prime energy drink is offered in a smaller bottle. However, with the added candy bar, Lunchly still caters to those with a sweet tooth.

Whether you're grabbing Lunchly for its convenience or because you're a fan of Logan Paul and MrBeast, it’s worth remembering that moderation is key—especially when it comes to processed snacks.