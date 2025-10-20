The Loneliest Day of the Year for Singles? Surprise — It’s Not Valentine’s Day
Move over, Valentine’s Day — there’s a new emotional heavyweight champion. According to a new survey, the loneliest day of the year for single people isn’t February 14th or New Year’s Eve…
It’s Halloween.
Yes, the holiday of candy, costumes, and inflatable skeletons is apparently hiding a broken heart behind the mask.
🎃 Why Halloween Haunts the Heart
Dating.com surveyed 1,000 singles and found that:
- 59% say Halloween is one of the most emotionally difficult holidays
- 57% say it’s worse than Valentine’s Day
- 79% feel lonely on October 31st
And while kids are joyfully yelling “trick or treat,” singles are quietly wondering, “Is it socially acceptable to hand out Kit Kats in pyjamas while emotionally unravelling?”
RELATED: Why People Are Turning to AI Dating Apps to Cure Loneliness
💔 Trick-or-Treat Tears
Over half of those surveyed admitted they’ve cried after opening the door to families out trick-or-treating. Not because of the costumes — but because Halloween is often a big flashing billboard of what they don’t have: a partner, kids, or even a group costume buddy.
📱 Couple Costumes? Don’t Even Start
Social media doesn’t help.
73% say scrolling past matching pumpkin sweaters, baby ’ first Halloween photos, and “couple’s spooky weekend getaway” posts makes things worse. Suddenly, you’re just a lone witch watching other witches hold hands.
🕸️ Fake Plans & Real Feelings
- 77% of singles have pretended to have plans on Halloween
- 62% avoid admitting how lonely they really feel
Because nothing says “I’m fine” like saying “Oh, I’m just staying in — low-key night!” while eating mini Snickers alone in the glow of a scented pumpkin candle.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.