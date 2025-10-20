The Loneliest Day of the Year for Singles? Surprise — It’s Not Valentine’s Day

Move over, Valentine’s Day — there’s a new emotional heavyweight champion. According to a new survey, the loneliest day of the year for single people isn’t February 14th or New Year’s Eve…

It’s Halloween.

Yes, the holiday of candy, costumes, and inflatable skeletons is apparently hiding a broken heart behind the mask.

🎃 Why Halloween Haunts the Heart

Dating.com surveyed 1,000 singles and found that:

59% say Halloween is one of the most emotionally difficult holidays

57% say it's worse than Valentine's Day

79% feel lonely on October 31st

And while kids are joyfully yelling “trick or treat,” singles are quietly wondering, “Is it socially acceptable to hand out Kit Kats in pyjamas while emotionally unravelling?”

💔 Trick-or-Treat Tears

Over half of those surveyed admitted they’ve cried after opening the door to families out trick-or-treating. Not because of the costumes — but because Halloween is often a big flashing billboard of what they don’t have: a partner, kids, or even a group costume buddy.

📱 Couple Costumes? Don’t Even Start

Social media doesn’t help.

73% say scrolling past matching pumpkin sweaters, baby ’ first Halloween photos, and “couple’s spooky weekend getaway” posts makes things worse. Suddenly, you’re just a lone witch watching other witches hold hands.

🕸️ Fake Plans & Real Feelings

77% of singles have pretended to have plans on Halloween

62% avoid admitting how lonely they really feel

Because nothing says “I’m fine” like saying “Oh, I’m just staying in — low-key night!” while eating mini Snickers alone in the glow of a scented pumpkin candle.