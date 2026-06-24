Bad News for Your Loofah: It Might Be Dirtier Than You Think

If you've been proudly scrubbing away with the same loofah hanging in your shower for months, dermatologists have some news that may make you want to back away slowly.

According to skin experts, your hands may actually be the best tool for washing your body.

Why? Because unlike loofahs and washcloths, your hands don't spend the rest of the day hanging around in a warm, damp environment collecting bacteria and other unwanted guests.

Dermatologists say loofahs can become breeding grounds for germs if they're not cleaned and dried properly after every use. All those little nooks and crannies that make them great for scrubbing also make them an ideal place for bacteria to settle in and throw a house party.

That's especially concerning for people with sensitive skin, eczema, or acne, since those bacteria can potentially irritate already vulnerable skin.

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Washcloths fare a little better in the eyes of skin experts, but they aren't completely off the hook.

They can provide gentle exfoliation by helping remove dead skin cells, but using them too aggressively or every single day may damage your skin's natural protective barrier. In other words, your skin doesn't always appreciate being sandblasted before breakfast.

If you're a washcloth fan, experts recommend washing it regularly and hanging it up to dry thoroughly between uses.

The bottom line? You don't necessarily need to throw out every loofah in your bathroom today. Just know that when it comes to keeping your skin healthy, simpler may actually be better.

Sometimes the best skincare tool is literally attached to the end of your arms.