Some Things to Look Forward to in February (Yes, There Are a Few)

February gets a bad rap. It’s cold, it’s dark, and emotionally it feels like January’s long, joyless encore. But before we all spiral into another week of complaining about snowbanks and dry skin, let’s acknowledge something important: February actually has some decent stuff going on.

Surprising, but true.

1. Sports, Sports, and More Sports

February is doing the absolute most for sports fans.

This Sunday, the Seahawks and Patriots face off in Super Bowl 60, which means snacks, yelling at the TV, and pretending you understand defensive formations.

The NBA All-Star Game tips off on the 15th, aka basketball’s version of a group project where everyone is wildly talented and nobody wants to play defence.

And because February believes in overachieving, the Winter Olympics kick off this Friday and run through the 22nd. Prepare to become emotionally invested in sports you only watch once every four years and immediately forget exist.

2. TV Is Carrying Us Emotionally

Television is stepping in where sunlight has failed.

This Wednesday brings a big Muppet Show special on ABC and Disney+, which feels like a personal gift to millennials who grew up emotionally attached to felt characters.

This Sunday, Peacock drops “The ’Burbs,” based on the 1989 Tom Hanks movie, because Hollywood will reboot anything literally as long as we keep watching.

Other highlights include:

Family Guy returns for Season 24 on the 15th

returns for Season 24 on the 15th The Voice is back on the 23rd

is back on the 23rd Survivor Season 50 starts the 25th (fifty seasons and still ruining alliances)

starts the 25th (fifty seasons and still ruining alliances) A Scrubs reboot premieres on ABC that same night, because nostalgia is our strongest currency

3. February at the Movies

February 13th is stacked at the theatre, which is great because it’s too cold to do anything else.

Hitting screens that day:

Crime 101 , starring Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, and Mark Ruffalo

, starring Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, and Mark Ruffalo Wuthering Heights , featuring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, bringing dramatic yearning back in style

, featuring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, bringing dramatic yearning back in style Goat, a new animated movie with voices from Steph Curry, Nick Kroll, Jelly Roll, and more

Then on February 27th, Scream 7 arrives to remind us that the phone is still ringing and nobody should answer it.

4. Holidays (Big and Small, Mostly Food-Based)

February is quietly loaded with holidays:

Valentine’s Day on the 14th (lower expectations, higher chocolate intake)

on the 14th (lower expectations, higher chocolate intake) Family Day on the 16th, a Canadian gift to our sanity

on the 16th, a Canadian gift to our sanity Mardi Gras on the 17th

on the 17th Year of the Horse also begins on the 17th

also begins on the 17th And all month long, it’s Black History Month, an important time to reflect, learn, and celebrate

Also important:

National Pizza Day on the 9th

on the 9th National Margarita Day is on the 22nd, which falls on a Sunday this year. Brunch has potential.

5. What’s Happening Around Simcoe County

Locally, February is pulling its weight.

Locallicious 2026 continues through Sunday, giving you an excellent excuse to eat out and call it “supporting the community.”

Barrie Winterfest 2026 runs this weekend, February 8th and 9th. It’s one of Ontario’s top winter festivals and includes ice sculptures, lumberjack shows, skating, family entertainment, and enough activities to make you forget you’re cold. The event also kicks off Hello Winter, a full month of outdoor, arts, culture, and community events across Barrie.

On February 28th, it’s a choose-your-own-adventure kind of day:

Coldest Night of the Year invites you to brave the chill and walk in support of people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness. It’s one of Canada’s largest winter fundraisers and takes place right here in Simcoe County.



invites you to brave the chill and walk in support of people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness. It’s one of Canada’s largest winter fundraisers and takes place right here in Simcoe County. Also on the 28th is the Red Door Curling Bonspiel at the Barrie Curling Club in support of Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka. Whether you’re new to curling or just in it for the coffee, lunch, prizes, and silent auction, all skill levels are welcome. It’s a full day of curling, connecting, and caring. Details and registration are available at gildasclubsimcoemuskoka.org.

Final Thought

February might be short, cold, and emotionally suspicious, but it’s packed with sports, TV, movies, food, and local events that make it a little more tolerable.

And honestly? That’s all we’re asking for right now. ❄️🍕🥂