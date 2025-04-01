Looney Tunes Fans Rejoice! Shelved ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Will Finally See the Light of Day

For once, Wile E. Coyote isn't facing a disastrous downfall—his long-lost movie is back on track!

After Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shelved the completed film ‘Coyote vs. Acme’—reportedly for tax write-off reasons—fans feared they’d never see the Looney Tunes character take on the Acme Corporation in court.

Even worse, there were rumours that WBD might delete the film entirely.

RELATED: Looney Tunes Character, Pepé Le Pew, To Be Written Out Of Future Warner Bros Projects!

Saved from the Vault

Fortunately, the film has been rescued! Ketchup Entertainment has acquired worldwide distribution rights, meaning Wile E. Coyote's long-awaited day in court will finally hit screens.

What’s ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ About?

The live-action/animated comedy follows Wile E. Coyote as he sues the Acme Corporation for selling him countless faulty gadgets that have foiled his never-ending chase of the Road Runner.

Directed by Dave Green, the film stars Will Forte and John Cena in key live-action roles.

When Can We Watch?

Ketchup Entertainment hasn’t set an official release date yet, but one thing is certain—this movie is no longer doomed to Acme-style destruction!