Lorde Crashes Her Own Club Night, And Yes — Everyone Lost Their Minds

Imagine you're at a Lorde-themed club night, dancing your heart out to “Green Light” with a cocktail in hand, when the actual Lorde casually strolls in.

No, this isn’t a fever dream fuelled by too many espresso martinis — this happened in Sydney on Sunday night.

Fans were gobsmacked when Lorde herself made a surprise appearance at a club night dedicated to, well… her.

According to DJ Emma Parke, who was spinning all the hits that evening, things got suspiciously exciting when Lorde’s security team did a quick walk-through of the venue. That’s when the whisper network kicked into overdrive.

Then, just 20 minutes before she showed up, Parke got the official heads-up and queued up Lorde’s greatest hits, fingers crossed and vibes high.

The night was timed to celebrate the release of Lorde’s latest single, “What Was That,” ahead of her new album “Virgin,” set to drop June 27.

And this isn’t the first time she’s gatecrashed her party. In April, she popped up at New York’s Washington Square Park to dance with fans after her surprise mini-concert got shut down by police. (Because, of course, it did — it’s New York.)

Moral of the story? If you’re planning a party in Lorde’s honour, maybe make room for an unexpected guest.