Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Had $1 million Of jewelry

The couple’s Los Angeles home was broken into on January 3rd. According to TMZ, masked thieves entered through their bedroom window and raided the jewelry cabinet.

The famous couple was not home at the time, but the housekeeper was and spotted the thieves before they escape.

The police have obtained video footage from inside the property, but they haven’t yet made it public.

Loughlin – who spent two months in jail in 2020 after she and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters Bella, 23, and 22-year-old Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California – is keen to continue giving back after completing her punishment.

A source said at the time: “She has served her time in jail and completed her probation, community service and paid all of her court fines. “[She has also] privately arranged to put two students through four years of college.”

According to the insider, Lori has paid tuition and expenses for the unnamed pair, with the bill rumoured to have been more than $500,000.

The actress also “continued to work with Project Angel Food” after completing her 100 required hours of community service.

