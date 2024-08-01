Lululemon's Latest Legging Fail: The Case of the "Long Butt"

When it comes to athletic-wear, most of us crave comfort over style. But let's be real, if you're shelling out a cool $100 for a pair of leggings, they better make you look fabulous and not give you "LONG BUTT." Yes, you read that right.

Lululemon, the popular athletic-wear brand, recently launched a new line of “breezethrough” leggings. But instead of accolades, they were hit with a wave of negative reviews and customer complaints. The reason? A not-so-flattering V-shaped back seam that extended from the seat of the pants all the way up to the lower back.

The Seam That Sank Sales

The design, intended to be innovative, ended up being a disaster. Many women found the seam unflattering. The common complaint was that the leggings lacked a “cup” to properly hold and shape the backside. Instead, the design created a flat appearance, making it hard to tell where the backside ended. This, coupled with the prominent seam, was a deal-breaker for many.

Priced at $98, the “breezethrough” leggings were expected to deliver both style and comfort. However, with such widespread dissatisfaction, Lululemon decided to pull the product from their shelves. A representative for Lululemon stated, “We have made the decision to pause on sales for now to make any adjustments necessary to deliver the best possible product experience.”

What's Next for Lululemon?

For now, Lululemon is going back to the drawing board to rethink the design. This incident serves as a reminder that while innovation is crucial, listening to customer feedback is equally important. We can only hope that the next iteration of these leggings will strike the perfect balance between style and comfort.

Stay tuned, folks. Hopefully, Lululemon’s next release will give us the flattering fit we all deserve.