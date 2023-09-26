Mac & Cheese Gummies Anyone? 

Three of Kraft Heinz’s signature brands are putting a sweet twist on their classic products by offering Kraft Mac & Cheese, Oscar Mayer, and Claussen Pickles in gummy candy form.

The Kraft Heinz Variety Pack is rolling out on shelves for the first time this Halloween season, offering an assortment of individually wrapped Kraft Mac & Cheese noodles, Oscar Mayer hot dogs, and Claussen pickles gummy candies [40ct bag].

For noodle lovers, you can also find individual Kraft Mac and cheese gummies in the iconic blue box.