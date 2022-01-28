Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song Are Reportedly Engaged

They’ve been together for about four years and welcomed a son last year; a baby boy named Dakota.

Now the Home Alone star and “Suite Life” star have plans to walk down the aisle together.

The two met in 2017 on the set of “Changeland,” directed by Culkin’s friend Seth Green. They have managed to keep their relationship fairly private, with Song revealing on social media the two are homebodies. When they were spotted on a date night in November at a Los Angeles Rams game, she captioned a picture of the date, “Very few things can get us out of the house and away from our son.”