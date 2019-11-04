Madagascar A Musical Adventure Jr. in Barrie

This weekend Kempenfelt Community Players Presents: Madagascar A Musical Adventure Jr.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – A Musical Adventure Jr. follows all of your favourite friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat

score, Madagascar Jr. will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”