Madonna Ignored Symptoms Before Being Hospitalized with Serious Bacterial Infection

According to reports, Madonna was released from the hospital on June 29th after she collapsed with the illness and is now said to be recovering at her NY city home.

According to insiders, she tried to push herself “beyond the limit” before she fell sick as she rehearsed for her now-postponed Celebration Tour. One insider confirmed that the material girl ignored symptoms for a while because she didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals.

A second music source said: “Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit.”

Madonna has been rehearsing 12 hours at a time for her upcoming tour and fell seriously ill on June 24th. Sources previously said that she collapsed before she was rushed to intensive care where at one point had to be intubated for at least one night in the hospital.

Madonna’s long-time manager Guy Oseary, 50, revealed Madonna’s illness and said her greatest hits tour was being put on hold.