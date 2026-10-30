Madonna Launches Candles Inspired By Her Music

Madonna Wants Your House to Smell Like a Prayer

Madonna is getting into the candle business, because after conquering pop music, fashion and controversy, the next logical step is making your living room smell fabulous.

The 68-year-old superstar has teamed up with fragrance brand Boy Smells for two candles inspired by different eras of her career: Like a Prayer and Confessions.

🕯️ Like a Prayer is inspired by Madonna’s iconic 1989 hit and has a smoky, sultry scent featuring juniper, incense, oud resin, amber, agarwood and cedar smoke. The candle also features a previously unseen 1989 portrait of Madonna taken by legendary photographer Herb Ritts, which Madonna personally selected for the packaging.



🪩 Confessions is inspired by her Confessions on a Dance Floor era and its sequel, Confessions II. This one is fruitier and more floral, with yuzu peel, raspberry, Damascus rose, wild geranium, dark patchouli and white santal. Its packaging features a portrait shot by photographer Ricardo Gomes.



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Madonna showed off the new candles on Instagram, giving fans yet another piece of Madonna memorabilia to add to their collection.

And really, these are perfect for those of us who have reached the age where a candle is genuinely exciting.

Twenty-five-year-old me: “We’re going dancing!”

Forty-five-year-old me: “Nobody touch anything. I just lit my expensive candle.”

The candles are available through Madonna’s official online store, with more details available through Boy Smells.

Finally, a way to make your house smell like Madonna without having to explain why there’s a 68-year-old pop icon in your kitchen.