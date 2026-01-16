Mae Martin to Host the 2026 Junos, Celebrating Canadian Pride (And Very Good Music)

Canada’s biggest night in music has found its host.

Toronto-born comedian, actor, writer, podcast host, and all-around multi-hyphenate Mae Martin is set to host the 55th Annual Juno Awards, bringing their sharp wit and unmistakably Canadian energy to the stage.

The Junos will take place Sunday, March 29, at Hamilton’s TD Coliseum, following last year’s hosting duties by Michael Bublé in Vancouver.

Martin, who recently created and starred in the Netflix thriller Wayward, says the show will lean into themes of Canadian unity and pride. Which feels right, because nothing brings Canadians together quite like music… and arguing politely about music.

Who’s Being Honoured at the Junos?

While the full list of nominees won’t be revealed until January 27, organizers have already shared some major highlights.

Music legend Joni Mitchell will receive a lifetime achievement honour, making her only the third Canadian to receive the award. Last year, that honour went to Anne Murray.

Meanwhile, Nelly Furtado will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, which feels long overdue, frankly.

Grammy-winning R&B star Daniel Caesar will receive the International Achievement Award and is also set to perform during the show.

Mississauga rock band Billy Talent will be honoured with the Humanitarian Award, recognizing their long-standing commitment to charity and community work.

And yes, there will be performances. Already confirmed are hometown favourites Arkells and Toronto pop-rockers The Beaches.

RELATED: Canadian Music Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees

When and Where to Watch

The 55th Annual Juno Awards will air live on CBC on March 29.

So get ready for big music moments, Canadian icons, and at least one speech that starts with, “Wow, I didn’t prepare anything.”