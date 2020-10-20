Major Changes Coming To The Blue Box Recycling Program

Just when you thought you understood what you could put in the blue bin and when it gets picked up, changes are coming.

The upside is we can now toss more things in the blue bin.

The list of materials accepted in the blue box will now include paper and plastic cups, wraps, foils, trays, and bags, and other single-use items such as stir sticks, straws, cutlery, and plates.

The Blue box program will also be expanded to smaller and rural communities with populations under 5,000.

