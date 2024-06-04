MALE BIRTH CONTROL IN THE FORM OF A GEL SHOWS PROMISE IN NEW CLINICAL TRIAL

This could soon be a reality as a new hormonal birth control gel that is rubbed on each shoulder blade daily is showing promise in a new trial for male contraceptives.

It makes sense since other forms of hormones for men are applied the same way like testosterone for example.

The research trial included over 200 men between the ages of 18 to 50, all of who applied around a teaspoon of the gel to each shoulder daily.

Researchers were looking to determine how well the gel protects against pregnancy. So those in the study were required to have only one female partner with the promise to have sex at least once a month for a year…

There is currently still no approved birth control for men even though there have been years and years of research and trials…

Fingers crossed for this one!