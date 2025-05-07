Man Crashes Through Jennifer Aniston’s Front Gate — While She Was Home

A man has been detained after crashing a car through the front gate of a home linked to Jennifer Aniston, while she was reportedly inside. The incident happened around 12:20 p.m., according to the LAPD.

Thankfully, a security guard was on duty and was able to detain the suspect, described as a white male in his 70s, until police arrived. He was taken into custody without any further drama.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Tried IVF To Have A Baby

Authorities haven’t said yet whether the crash was an accident or if there was something more intentional going on. Either way, it’s unsettling and raises questions about celebrity security, especially when stars are at home.

No injuries were reported, and there has been no official comment yet from Aniston or her team.