Man Shares List Of Reasons Wife Gives For Not Having Sex

One frustrated man decided to write down all of the reasons his wife gave him for not getting frisky between the sheets – and everyone is saying the same thing.

TikTok user @joe_drae shared a video that revealed a long list of reasons his partner had given him over a period of time.

Here Are The List Of Reasons:

Did it last week

I’m Bloated

Want to cuddle

Just washed sheets

Have Headache

Too early

Later

your drunk

Got to get up early

Too Late

Not in the mood

It’s Cold

It’s Hot

Pretend to be sleeping



Although many people found the list hilarious and could relate to it, many people were quick to give the same feedback.

One wrote: “It’s not her, it’s you.”