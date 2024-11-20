Why So Many People Are Doing More Good Deeds Before 2024 Ends

According to a recent survey of 2,000 adults, four in 10 are actively engaging in more charitable acts before the year wraps up, all to make up for what they feel they missed earlier in the year.

Why Now?

It turns out that 43% of people are using the remaining months of 2024 to increase their positive impact, whether that means volunteering, donating, or just being more kind in everyday life. It's like a last-minute push to balance out the year — something like a “good deed resolution” before we hit 2025.

And, let’s be real, when you do something nice, it feels great, right? For some, that warm feeling just isn’t enough. So, they take it a step further by posting about their good deeds on social media for some extra "gratitude validation" (hey, we’ve all been there).

Generational Differences in Doing Good

Interestingly, younger generations are much more likely to engage in these end-of-year acts of kindness. 59% of Gen Z and millennials are stepping up their good deeds as 2024 winds down, while only 37% of Gen X and Baby Boomers are doing the same. It seems like the younger crowd is taking the lead when it comes to giving back, which may not be surprising considering they’re often the ones organizing fundraisers and causes online.

But hey, older generations are still part of the picture — they just might be the ones funding these initiatives.

What's Holding People Back?

Not everyone has the resources or time to be a full-time philanthropist. The survey revealed a few obstacles that hold people back from doing more good throughout the year. The biggest barriers include:

Financial constraints : 45% of respondents mentioned that they don’t always have the money to give back.

: 45% of respondents mentioned that they don’t always have the money to give back. Health issues : 34% say their health has prevented them from being as active in their communities as they would like.

: 34% say their health has prevented them from being as active in their communities as they would like. Time limitations: 25% of people said their busy schedules keep them from making the time to volunteer or give.

Despite these challenges, many are making a concerted effort to spend over an hour a day on “good” activities between now and the end of the year. That’s eight hours a week dedicated to making a positive impact!

What Drives People to Give Back?

So, what motivates people to do good deeds? The reasons vary, but here’s a breakdown of the top motivations:

Satisfaction of giving : 47% of people said this was their main reason for giving back.

: 47% of people said this was their main reason for giving back. A sense of purpose : 43% felt that helping others gave their lives more meaning.

: 43% felt that helping others gave their lives more meaning. Wanting to make the world a better place : 40% were motivated by a desire to improve the world.

: 40% were motivated by a desire to improve the world. Emotional well-being : 33% said that doing good makes them feel emotionally better.

: 33% said that doing good makes them feel emotionally better. Community connection : 23% wanted to feel more connected to their community.

: 23% wanted to feel more connected to their community. Teaching their children : 19% wanted to set an example for younger generations on how to give back.

: 19% wanted to set an example for younger generations on how to give back. Ethical concerns : 18% felt it was important to promote responsible practices in their community.

: 18% felt it was important to promote responsible practices in their community. Physical health benefits : 12% were motivated by the health perks that come with volunteering.

: 12% were motivated by the health perks that come with volunteering. Skill development : 8% were looking to grow their skills through good deeds.

: 8% were looking to grow their skills through good deeds. Networking opportunities: 7% saw giving back as a way to make valuable connections.

Wrapping Up 2024 with Good Deeds

The end of 2024 is becoming a time for reflection and action, as many people focus on making a positive difference in their communities. Whether it’s donating time, and money, or simply being kind, it’s all about making the most of the final months of the year.

So, what’s your good deed for the day? For me, it’s going to be a simple one: a courtesy flush! Every little bit counts. 😊

Let us know how you’re wrapping up your year with good vibes and good deeds!