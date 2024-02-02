Listen Live

Margot Robbie Speaks Out For The First Time About Oscar Snub!

She's a class-Act!

By Dirt/Divas

Margot Robbie is proud of Barbie and its accomplishments, regardless of the fact that she didn’t receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress this year. The Bombshell actor broke her silence on the snub during a SAG-AFTRA panel on Tuesday (January 30th).

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” she said, while also commenting on the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, being overlooked. “Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director. What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were revealed on Tuesday

Robbie added that she is “beyond ecstatic” about Barbie receiving eight Osar nominations overall. “Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod,” she said. “We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

