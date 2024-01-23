Common Barbie, Let’s Go Party! Lots of Oscar Nominations for the Warner Bros. Movie!

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were revealed on Tuesday.

As expected, the Christopher Nolan film “Oppenheimer” had a strong showing Tuesday morning at the Academy Award nominations ceremony, followed by “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Barbie” and “Poor Things.” “Oppenheimer” has the most nominations with 13!

Ryan Gosling is having a great morning as the London Ontario Native received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his Role as Ken in Barbie! Surprisingly, Margot Robbie gets snubbed for Best Actress! And Greta Gerwig gets snubbed for Best Director…

Among those up for best picture include, “American Fiction,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” and “Oppenheimer.”

In the best actor category; Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”, Colman Domingo, “Rustin” Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers” Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction.”

Up for best Actress! Annette Bening, “Nyad” Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall” Carey Mulligan, “Maestro” Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction” Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer” Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple” America Ferrera, “Barbie” Jodie Foster, “Nyad” Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Director: Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall” Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things” Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Best Song! “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

The Oscars will take place on March 10, hosted for a fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel.