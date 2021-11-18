Mariah Carey And McDonald’s Team Up For A Special “Mariah Menu”

Mariah Carey is now on the menu at McDonald’s! ‘Mariah goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries’

Carey and McDonald’s have teamed up for their own take on the traditional “12 days of Christmas,” for a promotion that serves up 12 days of free Mickey D’s. Yes, please! Forget the “turtle doves” and “swans a-swimming,” Carey and her favourite fast-food chain are giving us delicious Big Macs and crispy French fries instead. Yum!

Here’s how it works. Beginning December 13 and running through December 24, customers who make a minimum $1 purchase via the McDonalds app will receive a free menu item daily. Free items vary from a Big Mac (available December 13), six-piece Chicken McNuggets (December 16), cheeseburger (December 17) and more.

Each free item will come in special, Mariah-style packaging to make it even that much better.

Mariah says, “Some of my favourite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order.” “Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles. Bringing together some of our favourite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favourite season is a holiday wish come true.”