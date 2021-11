Mariah Carey Has A New Holiday Song!

The queen of Christmas is back with a new holiday spectacular – and a new Christmas song.

Mariah Carey, who graced the world with “All I Want For Christmas Is You” 27 years ago and last year debuted “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” will unveil “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” on Apple TV+ in December!

And ahead of another holiday spectacular a new song! The new holiday track is called “Fall in Love at Christmas” and features Khalid and Kirk Franklin.