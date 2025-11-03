Mariah Carey Has Officially Declared: It’s Time! 🎄

(And Yes, Christmas Now Starts on November 1st)

Mariah Carey has once again emerged from her glitter-filled holiday vault to kick off Christmas — because nothing says November like immediately ignoring Halloween candy that’s still on the counter.

At the stroke of midnight on Halloween (because Mariah waits zero seconds to defrost), she dropped her annual “It’s Time” video, officially launching the 2025 holiday season. This year, the Queen of Christmas teamed up with Sephora and actor Billy Eichner, who appears dressed as an elf — and honestly, we’d watch an entire holiday movie of that pairing alone.

The video exploded online faster than a Boxing Day sale at Canadian Tire, racking up over 98.5 million views on TikTok. Mariah captioned it, “It’s Time!!! 🎄🎁 #SephoraPartner” — as if we needed any further permission to start blasting “All I Want for Christmas Is You” for the 400th time.

So, How Did This Tradition Become a Thing?

Mariah’s yearly holiday kickoff started back in 2019, when she posted her very first “It’s Time” video at midnight on November 1st — instantly signalling to the world that spooky season was cancelled and we are now only wearing red, green, and sequins.

Before that, Mariah admitted that she and her team had a strict “not yet” policy when people tried playing her Christmas hits too early. (Translation: do NOT try to sneak the song in before Halloween unless you want a high-note warning.)

But once that first video dropped, it became the annual Christmas starter pistol — crowning Mariah as the Queen of Christmas forevermore... whether other divas like it or not.

If we’re ranking her yearly “It’s Time” videos, this latest Sephora-and-Billy-Eichner collab might just take the gingerbread crown. But don’t worry — we’ll happily rewatch them all in the name of scientific research (and holiday spirit).

