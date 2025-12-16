Mariah Carey Is Headlining the Milano-Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony

Yes, That Mariah 🎤✨

In news that feels both glamorous and slightly unbelievable, Mariah Carey has been announced as the first international star performing at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

The ceremony takes place on February 6 at Milan’s iconic San Siro soccer stadium, and will be packed with 60,000 people, glitter, drama, and at least one moment where Mariah reminds the world she does not age like the rest of us.

A Very Italian, Very Extra Opening Ceremony 🇮🇹❄️

Unlike past Games, where everything happens in one place, the Milano-Cortina Olympics are spreading the love across northern Italy.

Opening events will take place in:

Milan

Cortina

Predazzo

Livigno

Even the Olympic flame is multitasking. It will burn in two locations:

Milan’s Arco della Pace

Piazza Dibona in Cortina

Because if Italy is hosting, it’s going to do things beautifully and dramatically.

Why This Setup Actually Makes Sense

Organizers say spreading the ceremonies out allows athletes from all disciplines, no matter how far they’re competing, to take part in the Parade of Nations.

Translation: fewer athletes stuck watching the ceremony from a screen in a ski lodge somewhere, and more chances for everyone to feel included.

Honestly? Very thoughtful. Very European.

Closing Ceremony Has Its Own Star Power

If Mariah is opening the Games, the closing ceremony is also bringing serious talent.

Internationally acclaimed ballet star Roberto Bolle will headline the closing ceremony on February 22, set in Verona’s ancient Roman Arena.

Yes, that Verona. As in Romeo and Juliet. No pressure.

Big Stars Are Kind of an Olympic Tradition

Olympic opening ceremonies are famous for surprise performances and iconic moments. At the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, we saw:

Lady Gaga in pink feathers

Aya Nakamura, lighting up the stage

Céline Dion closed the ceremony after months of speculation

Now, Milano-Cortina is kicking things off with Mariah Carey, which means:

Vocals

Glamour

And at least one note that makes everyone in the stadium stop breathing

The Takeaway

Between historic Italian venues, a multi-city ceremony, and Mariah Carey opening the Olympics, the Milano-Cortina Games are already serving theatre. Winter sports, but make it fabulous. ❄️✨