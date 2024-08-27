Mariah Carey Mourns the Heartbreaking Loss of Her Mother and Sister

Pop legend Mariah Carey is mourning a devastating personal tragedy as she faces the loss of both her mother and sister, who passed away on the same day. In an emotional statement to CNN, the singer shared, "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

Though details surrounding the deaths of Patricia Carey, aged 87, and Alison Carey, aged 63, were not disclosed, the impact on Mariah has undoubtedly been profound. Patricia Carey, Mariah’s mother, was a guiding force in her life, despite their often complicated relationship. Mariah has been open about the complexities of her bond with her mother, particularly in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the book, she described their relationship as being "full of contradictions and competing realities."

RELATED: Mariah Carey Gets Paid For ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You...

Despite these challenges, Mariah’s love for her mother was evident, with Patricia being mentioned in the dedication of her memoir. This dedication underscores the deep, albeit complex, connection they shared.

On the other hand, Mariah’s relationship with her sister Alison was reportedly more strained. The two were estranged, with Alison even suing Mariah in 2021 for intentional infliction of emotional distress, a lawsuit that stemmed from Alison’s claims that Mariah’s memoir was an attempt "to humiliate and embarrass" her. Alison’s passing adds another layer of sadness to this already heartbreaking situation.

Mariah Carey, one of three siblings, now mourns the loss of two pivotal figures in her life. Patricia Carey also leaves behind a son, Morgan Carey, as the family navigates this period of immense grief.