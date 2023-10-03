Mariah Carey Returns with ‘Merry Christmas One And All!’ Tour for 2023

The official Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey has announced the return of her Christmas extravaganza, Merry Christmas One And All!

According to the official Merry Christmas One And All! press release “these live shows will be Mariah Carey’s exclusive Christmas concerts for this holiday season,” and therefore “set to be the must-attend events of this winter.”

This festive event will once again be a “celebration of the global superstar’s timeless collection of holiday classics,” which includes her record-breaking mega-hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” plus all her fan favourite chart-toppers.

Tickets to shows will be available via several pre-sales beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10 AM local time ahead of the general on-sale which will begin Friday, October 6 at 10 AM local…

Fans are also able to purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitations to a pre-show reception, exclusive merchandise & more.

Mariah Carey comes to Scotia Bank Area on November 27th and Montreal’s Bell Centre on November 29th…