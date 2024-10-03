Mariah Carey Says “Not Yet” to Christmas – And We Love It

If you're already blasting “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey wants you to slow down a bit! In a playful video posted on her Instagram, the holiday queen herself made it clear that Christmas isn’t quite here yet.

In the video, Mariah is seen aboard what looks like a private jet, as the unmistakable opening notes of her iconic holiday anthem start to play. Then, the "captain" chimes in, announcing that they're headed to the North Pole. But in true Mariah fashion, she cuts in with a sing-songy “Not yet!” before adding, “They always rush me.”

Mariah’s Holiday Magic – When Does It Start?

For years now, Carey has made a tradition of ushering in the holiday season right after Halloween. While it seems like people are decorating for Christmas earlier and earlier, Mariah is holding off on the festivities – for now. With her signature humour, she’s reminding us all that there’s a time for Christmas cheer, and it’s not October!

Of course, this all feeds into Mariah’s long-standing reputation as the “Queen of Christmas,” a title she’s not only embraced but also attempted (unsuccessfully) to trademark.

Her 1994 smash hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has become the ultimate festive anthem, and each year fans eagerly wait for the moment when it becomes socially acceptable to crank it up on repeat.

What’s Next for the “Queen of Christmas”?

Last year, Mariah gifted her fans with a Christmas tour, spreading even more holiday magic. While she hasn't confirmed any plans for another tour this year, one thing’s for sure – once November 1st rolls around, she’ll be back, and Christmas will officially begin.

So if you're waiting for Mariah’s green light to kick off your holiday season, hold your horses just a little longer – Halloween comes first!