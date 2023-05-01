Mario Bros. Movie Earns $1 Billion

For the fourth weekend in a row, The Super Mario Bros Movie was number one at the box office in the U.S. and in Canada.

With another $40 million in ticket sales this weekend, the Universal release has now surpassed $1 billion.

The movie hasn’t had much to compete with throughout the month of April, but that will change as of this weekend.

Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” kicks off the summer movie calendar and is expected to move Mario to the side.

Mario Bros. Is now the 10th animated film to reach the $1 billion milestone and the first since 2019.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theatres, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” $40 million.

2. “Evil Dead Rise,” $12.2 million.

3. “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret,” $6.8 million.

4. “John Wick: Chapter 4,” $5 million.

5. “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” $4.7 million.