🚀 Mario Goes Galactic… and Brings a Space Fox With Him

It might be called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but at this point, it’s starting to feel like Nintendo is quietly assembling its own cinematic Avengers… just with more mushrooms and fewer emotional speeches.

The first Super Mario Bros. animated movie mostly stuck to familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom, with a quick cameo from Donkey Kong. (Which, fun fact, is basically Mario’s origin story anyway. The guy started his career dodging barrels before he was saving princesses. Glow-up.)

But the new poster for this upcoming galaxy-sized adventure? Not a single Mario character in sight.

Instead, front and centre is Fox McCloud — yes, the space-flying hero from Star Fox. 🚀🐺

🦊 Wait… Star Fox Is Invited Now?!

If you grew up with a Super Nintendo glued to your TV, you’ll remember Star Fox blasting onto the scene back in 1993. The games are all about piloting an Arwing ship through chaotic space missions, dodging lasers, and trying not to yell “DO A BARREL ROLL” at your screen like it actually helps.

Fox isn’t exactly new to crossing universes either. He’s been throwing hands (paws?) in Super Smash Bros. for years alongside his crew, including Falco and rival Wolf. So technically, he’s already been hanging out with Mario… just in a much more aggressive setting.

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🎮 Is This the Start of a Nintendo Universe?

Now that Fox McCloud is in the mix, fans are already spiralling (in a good way) about who might show up next. Link? Kirby? Samus? At this rate, we’re one warp pipe away from a full-blown Nintendo multiverse.

And honestly, why wouldn’t they go big?

The first Mario movie raked in over $1.3 billion worldwide, which is basically Nintendo saying, “Cool, cool cool… let’s print more money, but make it cinematic.”

🍄 Mark Your Calendar

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie lands in theatres on April 1. No joke. (Which feels risky, because if this turns out to be an April Fool’s prank, gamers everywhere will collectively flip a table.)

Either way, buckle up. Mario’s heading to space… and he’s clearly not travelling alone.